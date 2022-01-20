Menu

Canada

B.C., Ottawa, First Nations sign Indigenous justice strategy support agreement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 5:24 pm
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks about repealing mandatory minimum sentences during a news conference, Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks about repealing mandatory minimum sentences during a news conference on Dec. 7, 2021 in Ottawa. On Jan. 20, 2022, the federal government inked an agreement with the Province of British Columbia and local First Nations that will help address the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in the justice system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A First Nations leader in British Columbia says the signing of a joint federal, provincial and First Nations agreement is a critical step towards addressing the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in Canada’s justice system.

Doug White, B.C. First Nations Justice Council chairman, says the agreement signed Thursday aims to reduce the number of Indigenous people who come in contact with the legal system and improve the experience for those who do.

Recent statistics from the federal Office of the Correctional Investigator show more than 30 per cent of Canada’s inmates are Indigenous, yet they make up about five per cent of the total population.

Read more: Quebec earmarks $14M to support justice services in Indigenous communities

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti says Ottawa will provide $8.9 million over five years to support and expand Indigenous Justice Centres in B.C. that provide culturally appropriate legal information and representation for Indigenous peoples.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby says the province plans to expand the number of Indigenous Justice Centres in the province from four to 15.

He says justice need to be done differently to address the growing number of Indigenous people in jails, where the fastest-growing population behind bars is Aboriginal girls.

Click to play video: 'Lametti defends bill to axe mandatory minimums for drug, firearm offences' Lametti defends bill to axe mandatory minimums for drug, firearm offences
Lametti defends bill to axe mandatory minimums for drug, firearm offences – Dec 7, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
