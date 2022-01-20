Menu

Health

Pay parking to return to all B.C. hospitals, treatment centres

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Paid parking suspended at B.C. hospitals, more medical supplies arrive to reduce coronavirus risk' Paid parking suspended at B.C. hospitals, more medical supplies arrive to reduce coronavirus risk
WATCH: At a press conference on Monday, Minister of Health Adrian Dix says parking will temporarily be free at health authority sites around the province and provides an update on the number of calls to the 811 health phone line – Mar 30, 2020

The B.C. Ministry of Health issued a statement Thursday saying pay parking will be reinstated at all B.C. health authority sites.

Parking fees have been waived at hospitals and other treatment centres since April 1, 2020, but the ministry said people are abusing the system.

“Maintaining across-the-board free hospital parking is making it hard for patients, staff, volunteers and visitors to find a spot, as non-hospital users are taking advantage of the situation to park for free while conducting business that’s not hospital-related,” Minister of Health Adrian Dix said in a statement.

“These hospital parking spots must be available for those who need them most.”

The ministry said waiving hospital pay parking requirements has cost the government $78 million in lost fees.

Click to play video: 'New Westminster hospital staff say commuters are abusing free parking' New Westminster hospital staff say commuters are abusing free parking
New Westminster hospital staff say commuters are abusing free parking – Apr 3, 2020

Read more: Temporary free parking at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19 crisis

The free parking program will continue for patients receiving dialysis treatment or undergoing cancer treatment in acute-care programs, and for parents or caregivers of children staying in the hospital overnight, the ministry said in a release.

Volunteers will still be able to park for free, and financial hardship provisions will continue to be managed on a case-by-case basis by health authorities.

The pay parking program will resume on March 4, 2022.

