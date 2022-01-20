Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sask. RCMP seek George Gordon First Nation man charged with firearms offences

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 2:11 pm
RCMP are looking for a man from the George Gordon First Nation who is wanted on 18 criminal charges.
RCMP are looking for a man from the George Gordon First Nation who is wanted on 18 criminal charges. Punnichy RCMP

A 35-year-old man from the George Gordon First Nation is charged with 18 offences in relation to a firearm discharge investigation.

On Dec. 25, 2021, Punnichy RCMP received a report of a firearm discharge at a home on the George Gordon First Nation north of Regina.

Read more: RCMP investigating after 17-year-old pedestrian killed in Punnichy, Sask.

Police say the investigation determined on the evening of Dec. 24, 2021, a man entered the residence, discharged a firearm and demanded money from an occupant.

“He then assaulted another occupant, who received what are described as non-life-threatening injuries,” police say. “The male then left the residence.”

The Punnichy RCMP stated that they received a report on Dec. 29 that the exterior of the home had been damaged by the man.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 13, after investigating the occurrences, the RCMP charged Joshua Tyler Bitternose with various offences including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and eight counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition while prohibited.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kawacatoose man faces second degree murder charge

A warrant has been issued for Bitternose’s arrest and Punnichy RCMP are actively attempting to locate and arrest him.

Police say Bitternose is described as approximately six feet tall and 250 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has connections to the George Gordon First Nation and Regina.

RCMP are warning anyone who sees him, to not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Family of Keesha Bitternose says justice was not served' Family of Keesha Bitternose says justice was not served
Family of Keesha Bitternose says justice was not served – Nov 20, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagPunnichy RCMP tagGeorge Gordon First Nation tagFirearm Discharge tagFirearm Investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers