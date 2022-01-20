Sask. RCMP seek George Gordon First Nation man charged with firearms offences

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man from the George Gordon First Nation is charged with 18 offences in relation to a firearm discharge investigation.

On Dec. 25, 2021, Punnichy RCMP received a report of a firearm discharge at a home on the George Gordon First Nation north of Regina.

Police say the investigation determined on the evening of Dec. 24, 2021, a man entered the residence, discharged a firearm and demanded money from an occupant.

“He then assaulted another occupant, who received what are described as non-life-threatening injuries,” police say. “The male then left the residence.”

The Punnichy RCMP stated that they received a report on Dec. 29 that the exterior of the home had been damaged by the man.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 13, after investigating the occurrences, the RCMP charged Joshua Tyler Bitternose with various offences including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and eight counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition while prohibited.

Read more: Kawacatoose man faces second degree murder charge

A warrant has been issued for Bitternose’s arrest and Punnichy RCMP are actively attempting to locate and arrest him.

Police say Bitternose is described as approximately six feet tall and 250 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has connections to the George Gordon First Nation and Regina.

RCMP are warning anyone who sees him, to not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

1:46 Family of Keesha Bitternose says justice was not served Family of Keesha Bitternose says justice was not served – Nov 20, 2021