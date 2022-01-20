Menu

Economy

Oil and gas investment expected to rise 22 per cent this year to $32.8B

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 11:16 am
A pumpjack works at a well head. View image in full screen
A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says it expects a 22 per cent increase in natural gas and oil investment in 2022.

The association says capital spending in the sector is expected to reach $32.8 billion, compared with an estimated $26.9 billion in 2021.

Read more: IEA head says Canadian oil can be part of transition if it gets cleaner

CAPP says the expected growth in overall spending this year would mark the second straight year of significant increases in investment.

It estimates $21.2 billion in conventional oil and natural gas capital investment, up from $18.1 billion last year.

Trending Stories

Oilsands investment is expected to be about $11.6 billion compared with $8.7 billion in 2021.

CAPP CEO Tim McMillan says the natural gas and oil industry is continuing its path toward recovery.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta tagEconomy tagOil and Gas tagCanadian Association of Petroleum Producers tagCAPP tagTim McMillan tagoil and gas investment tag

