Health

Iqaluit water crisis: City shuts down treatment plant due to fuel contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2022 5:03 pm
Members of the Iqaluit Fire Department in Nunavut assist with flushing the city's water pipes on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dustin Patar. View image in full screen
Members of the Iqaluit Fire Department in Nunavut assist with flushing the city's water pipes on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dustin Patar.

The City of Iqaluit has shut down its water treatment plant after the water was contaminated last week with fuel for the second time.

The city says a breach in the system is suspected to have caused Iqaluit residents to smell fuel in their water, with breaches detected last week and today.

The city is using a bypass system to pump water to residents instead and the entire community is now under a boil water advisory.

Iqaluit residents couldn’t consume their tap water for two months last year after it was found to be contaminated with fuel.

The city has said an old fuel tank buried next to the water treatment plant was the source of last year’s contamination and residual traces of fuel entered the distribution system again last week.

The city says engineers and experts are on-site to find out how fuel entered the water again.

Contaminated Iqaluit water tank isolated following initial inspection – Oct 22, 2021

More coming …

© 2022 The Canadian Press
