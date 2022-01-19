Menu

Crime

Suspect stole $8,000 guitar by hiding it down his pants, York police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Guitar worth $8,000 stolen from Richmond Hill store: police' Guitar worth $8,000 stolen from Richmond Hill store: police
WATCH ABOVE: York Regional Police say they’re looking to identify two suspects after a guitar worth around $8,000 was stolen from a Richmond Hill music store on Dec. 20. Police say a suspect allegedly stole the guitar by hiding it in his pants.

York Regional Police say they’re working to identify two suspects after a guitar valued at around $8,000 was stolen from a Richmond Hill music store.

Police said in a statement that officers were called to a store located in the area of Leslie Street, south of Elgin Mills Road East, on Dec. 30 for reports of a theft.

The statement said that the alleged theft occurred ten days prior — on Dec. 20 — when an unknown male entered the business and stole a guitar by hiding it down his pants. He then allegedly fled the area in a vehicle being driven by a second suspect.

Police said the guitar is a Gibson Custom Shop 60th Anniversary ’59 Les Paul Standard, valued at around $8,000.

Read more: York police recover 50 stolen vehicles worth around $3 million

Officers released suspect images Wednesday and appealed for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

A surveillance video was also released, appearing to show the suspect stuffing part of the guitar down his pants.

One suspect was described as a man in his 20s who was wearing “extremely large, baggy pants,” a Toronto Maple Leafs baseball hat and a black coat.

Police described the second suspect as a man, 20 to 30 years old, who was wearing a black mask, black hoodie, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
