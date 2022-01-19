Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Biden holds 1st 2022 news conference as presidency nears one-year mark

By Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
Posted January 19, 2022 4:06 pm
Click to play video: ''
President Joe Biden's first 2022 press conference is set to be held at 4pm as he hits the first year mark of his presidency.

U.S. President Joe Biden is likely to face a flurry of questions on relations with Russia, the country’s bumpy COVID-19 response, and the future of American democracy as his first year in office comes to a close Wednesday.

Biden is expected to host 30 reporters in the East Room at the White House for the rare extended back-and-forth at 4 p.m. Eastern time (2100 GMT). It is the second solo formal press conference of his presidency at the White House. He has taken questions regularly at other events.

Scheduled a day before his first year anniversary in office, the event comes at a rocky time for Biden: his centerpiece Build Back Better legislative agenda is on ice after fractious congressional negotiations, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a record and his popularity has ebbed as the pandemic drags on.

Read more: U.S. Supreme Court rejects Biden’s vaccine mandate for large businesses

Story continues below advertisement

Tensions are high with Russia over a military build-up around Ukraine. Biden’s voting rights push has failed to muster the necessary support in Congress amid universal Republican obstruction, at a time of questions about the fragility of America’s political system.

His aides see the news conference as an opportunity to frame the president’s approach to his second year and to sell the American people on the accomplishments of the first. A more expansive message will follow when Biden delivers his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki touted a rise in vaccinations and employment over Biden’s first year.

Four-fifths of qualified Americans have gotten at least one vaccine shot even as the virus continues to kill nearly 2,000 people per day in the United States, and the unemployment rate has dropped amid record job creation.

Click to play video: 'Americans should be able to order free rapid COVID-19 tests later this month: Psaki' Americans should be able to order free rapid COVID-19 tests later this month: Psaki
Americans should be able to order free rapid COVID-19 tests later this month: Psaki – Jan 10, 2022

“The job is not done yet but we have a plan to address the challenges we’re facing and we’re going to stay at it,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Some aides, and Biden himself, have expressed frustration with downbeat coverage of the presidency by many of the very reporters Biden will meet on Wednesday.

While 2021 was a year in which many key voters’ attention was elsewhere, some administration officials and allies say they expect people’s attention to turn back to politics this year. Biden will have an opportunity to inject a more hopeful message into the public consciousness, they say.

Biden’s fellow Democrats are fighting to retain their control of Congress in the midterm elections slated for Nov. 8, amid a flood of Republican-backed state laws that civil rights advocates say could suppress Black and other minority votes.

Biden has held nine total press conferences in his first year in office, including six solo, a slower pace than his most recent predecessors, according to the American Presidency Project at University of California, Santa Barbara.

–Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Heather Timmons and Himani Sarkar

 

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagJoe Biden tagUkraine tagU.S. COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 deaths tagBiden COVID-19 tagU.S. Jobs tagunited states covid tagBiden Russia tagcovid-19 united states tagU.S. and Russia tagbiden news tagU.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers