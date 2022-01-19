Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian food manufacturers cutting capacity amid supply chain woes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2022 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Soaring food prices in 2022' Soaring food prices in 2022
WATCH: Soaring food prices in 2022

Canada’s food manufacturers are starting to cut capacity and focus on key products as they confront labour shortages and supply chain problems that show no signs of easing.

Experts say food manufacturers are facing inflation, shipping backlogs and delays in obtaining things like ingredients and packaging.

Michael Graydon, CEO of Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada, says shoppers should expect issues with product availability and fewer promotions in stores.

Read more: Inflation hits highest level in 30 years as Bank of Canada decision looms

He says many food manufacturers are concentrating on product flavours and sizes with the highest demand in order to maximize efficiencies.

Trending Stories

Graydon says others are cutting manufacturing capacity due to a shortage of workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University professor of food distribution and policy, says food access in Canada will be a challenge for some time as the industry contends with numerous supply chain issues and a chronic labour shortage.

Click to play video: 'How inflation could impact the housing market in 2022' How inflation could impact the housing market in 2022
How inflation could impact the housing market in 2022 – Dec 15, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Food tagEconomy tagShopping tagCanada economy taglabour shortage tagCanada inflation tagfood inflation tagCanada food tagcanada supply chain tagcanada shopping tagsupply chain porblems tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers