Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Starbucks drops COVID-19 vaccine, test mandate for U.S. employees

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 19, 2022 2:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Companies with 100-plus employees will require COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Biden says' Companies with 100-plus employees will require COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Biden says
WATCH: Companies with 100-plus employees will require COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Biden says – Oct 14, 2021

Starbucks Corp. suspended COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for U.S. employees that had been mandated by the government, according to a memo sent to workers on Tuesday, following an adverse U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The coffee giant had said earlier this month it would require its around 220,000 U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week struck down Joe Biden administration’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses, ruling that the policy overstepped executive authority.

“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in a memo to workers.

Trending Stories

Read more: U.S. Omicron deaths could soar over coming weeks, projections say

The move follows a similar decision from industrial conglomerate General Electric Co.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 90 per cent of the company’s workers have already disclosed their vaccination status, with a vast majority fully vaccinated, according to the memo.

Culver also said in the memo Starbucks strongly encourages vaccinations and boosters as well as disclosure of vaccination status.

United States currently leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every four deaths reported worldwide each day.

© 2022 Reuters
Vaccine Mandate tagStarbucks tagcovid-19 us tagUS covid-19 tagus covid tagcovid us tagstarbucks covid-19 tagstarbucks covid tagStarbucks COVID-19 vaccine mandate tagStarbucks Vaccine mandate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers