Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Novak Djokovic bets on a COVID-19 cure with stake in Danish biotech firm

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Posted January 19, 2022 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Djokovic arrives back home as Serbian fans criticize Australia for ‘corona circus’' Djokovic arrives back home as Serbian fans criticize Australia for ‘corona circus’
Serbian fans waiting for Novak Djokovic's homecoming criticized Australia for what they called a "corona circus," as the tennis star arrived back in Belgrade on Monday. The world men's tennis No. 1 arrived in Serbia after Australia deported him for not having a COVID-19 vaccine. Supporter, Marko Strugalovic, who had come to the airport said Djokovic made history fighting "against this evil that is called corona circus."

The COVID-19 pandemic has blocked Novak Djokovic‘s march to tennis history, so the 34-year-old may be pinning his hopes on a cure for COVID to get his hands on another glorious grand slam before time runs out.

The Serbian superstar, who became a focus of the global vaccine debate over his failed attempt to enter Australia without being inoculated, holds a majority stake in a Danish biotech firm aiming to develop a treatment to counter COVID-19, the company’s CEO told Reuters.

QuantBioRes boss Ivan Loncarevic, who described himself as an entrepreneur, said the tennis player’s acquisition of the 80 per cent stake was made in June 2020 but declined to say how much it was.

Read more: Novak Djokovic: Serbia welcomes home tennis star after Australia deportation

The company is developing a peptide, which inhibits the coronavirus from infecting the human cell, expects to launch clinical trials in Britain this summer, according to Loncarevic, who stressed the firm was working on a treatment, not a vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

The CEO said the company had about a dozen researchers working in Denmark, Australia and Slovenia. According to the Danish company register, Djokovic and his wife Jelena own 40.8 per cent and 39.2 per cent of the company, respectively.

Click to play video: 'Tennis fans divided after Djokovic deported from Australia' Tennis fans divided after Djokovic deported from Australia
Tennis fans divided after Djokovic deported from Australia

 

Trending Stories

A spokesperson for Djokovic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Djokovic has enjoyed phenomenal success – Forbes listed him in the world’s top-50 highest paid athletes for 2021. It calculated his on-court earnings at $4.5 million, dwarfed by the $30 million it said he earned off court.

Yet time may not be on the world number one’s side in his quest to be viewed as the greatest player is history, as he advances deeper into his 30s.

Story continues below advertisement

He had desperately hoped to play in Australian Open this month with his sights firmly set on netting a 21st grand slam title, which would move him above archrivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

Read more: Australia PM leaves door open for Djokovic to return despite 3-year ban

Frustrated Djokovic now risks being frozen out, Fance’s law of tennis, with rules on travellers who are unvaccinated tightening in the third year of the pandemic and some tournaments reconsidering exemptions.

The most immediate concern is the next grand slam – the French Open in May where Nadal has already amassed a staggering 13 titles – after the country’s sports ministry said on Monday there would be no exemption from a new vaccine pass law.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Ossian Shine; Editing by Alison Williams and Pravin Char)

© 2022 Reuters
COVID tagNovak Djokovic tagNovak Djokovic covid tagNovak Djokovic danish biotech firm tagNovak Djokovic serbia tagQuantBioRes tagQuantBioRes novak djokovic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers