City of Barrie offers incentive to trade parking tickets for restaurant receipts amid indoor dining ban

The City of Barrie is offering an incentive to support local businesses by trading parking tickets for restaurant meal receipts amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials said effective Jan. 18, residents who get a parking ticket in paid parking areas from the City can have that ticked nulled if they provide a receipt from a Barrie restaurant.

The amount on the meal receipt must be equal to or greater than the set fine — and within five days after getting the parking ticket.

Officials noted the set fine is on the bottom of the parking ticket.

“The City is committed to finding creative ways to encourage residents to support local, Barrie-based restaurants through curbside pick-up and takeout options while provincial restrictions are in place,” officials said in a press release.

The program was previously in place in April to June 2021 and was approved once again for 2022 as long as restaurants are closed for in-person dining and restricted to take out only due to COVID-19 mandates.

Officials said the program does not apply to tickets related to safety matters, or overnight on-street parking restrictions.

The City said requests for cancelling parking tickets with the restaurant receipt can be emailed to enforcement.services@barrie.ca.

Starting today (Jan 18), residents who receive a parking ticket in paid parking areas from the City of #Barrie can have the ticket cancelled if they provide proof of purchase from a Barrie restaurant. — The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) January 18, 2022