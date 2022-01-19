Menu

Fluctuating temperatures may bring icy conditions to London, Ont. on Wednesday

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 19, 2022 9:26 am
ice on tree branch winter ice View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for London and Middlesex County on Jan. 19, 2022. FILE

Winter weather concerns are continuing for the London, Ont., region with the potential for ice prompting a special weather statement on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued the statement for London and Middlesex County shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, stating that the forecast is calling for temperatures high enough to melt snow and ice but adding that an expected cold front will bring an abrupt temperature drop in time for the evening commute.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the national weather agency said.

The forecast for London is calling for a high of 3 C by 10 a.m., with the temperature dropping to -4 C with a wind chill of -12 by 4 p.m.

The special weather statement is the latest in a series of weather advisories this week.

On Tuesday, a snow squall watch was issued for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County. The watch was later replaced with a winter weather travel advisory before that too was dropped.

On Monday, a snowfall warning was issued for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s winter storm cleanup expected to take all week' Ontario’s winter storm cleanup expected to take all week
