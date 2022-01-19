Fluctuating temperatures may bring icy conditions to London, Ont. on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Winter weather concerns are continuing for the London, Ont., region with the potential for ice prompting a special weather statement on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued the statement for London and Middlesex County shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, stating that the forecast is calling for temperatures high enough to melt snow and ice but adding that an expected cold front will bring an abrupt temperature drop in time for the evening commute.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the national weather agency said.

The forecast for London is calling for a high of 3 C by 10 a.m., with the temperature dropping to -4 C with a wind chill of -12 by 4 p.m.

The special weather statement is the latest in a series of weather advisories this week.

On Tuesday, a snow squall watch was issued for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County. The watch was later replaced with a winter weather travel advisory before that too was dropped.

On Monday, a snowfall warning was issued for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County.