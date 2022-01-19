Menu

Education

Toronto students head back to classroom after COVID remote learning, snowstorm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2022 6:05 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s winter storm cleanup expected to take all week' Ontario’s winter storm cleanup expected to take all week
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's winter storm cleanup expected to take all week.

Ontario’s largest school board is to resume holding classes in-person today.

The Toronto District School Board said last night that classes were set to go ahead after a snowstorm disrupted those plans on Monday and Tuesday.

The city’s Catholic school board also said it would open for in-person learning but warned that buses may be affected by cleanup from the storm that affected back-to-school plans across southern and eastern Ontario.

Students had been learning remotely since the beginning of the month after a major surge in COVID-19 cases set in, straining the province’s health system and labour force.

Read more: Several GTA school boards to reopen for in-person learning after snowstorm

Students returned to classes earlier in the week in some regions in the province’s north and southwest.

Teachers and students are returning with little information on COVID-19 cases in schools and limited access to PCR tests after the province shifted its policies to preserve resources.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
