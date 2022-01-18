COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 new deaths, 830 active cases with 35 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another two new deaths, and 40 new cases of COVID-19, according to data released late Tuesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID tracker, issued at 4:15 p.m., reported 830 active cases, a significant drop from the 1,102 active cases reported on Monday. Since the Monday morning update, the health unit reported 40 new lab-confirmed cases in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit notes active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Two new deaths were reported Tuesday, pushing the death toll since the pandemic was declared to 41. Two deaths were reported over the weekend following four deaths reported last week.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit also reported another 310 resolved cases on Tuesday. The 3,632 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 80.6 per cent of the 4,503 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared.

Hospitalized cases

Peterborough Regional Health Centre Tuesday afternoon reported 35 in-patients, up from 32 reported on Friday (no update was provided Monday).

The 157 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings make up approximately 3.5 per cent of all cases. Twenty-seven of the cases required the intensive care unit — three more since Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks

The health unit reports 17 active outbreaks as of Tuesday afternoon after declaring the following outbreaks resolved since Monday:

Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. The home reported Tuesday all cases among staff were “mild.” There were no cases among residents.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. The home reported Tuesday all cases among staff were “mild.” There were no cases among residents. Congregate living facility (no. 15) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 14

(no. 15) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 14 Congregate living facility (no. 13) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

Active outbreaks (unless noted, case details have not been made available):

Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Jan. 15

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Jan. 15 Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home late Friday reported five residents in one home area have had “preliminary positive results through rapid antigen testing.”

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home late Friday reported five residents in one home area have had “preliminary positive results through rapid antigen testing.” Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living : Declared Jan. 14.

: Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

(no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10 Congregate living facility (no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9,

(no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9, Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. There were seven active cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. There were seven active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Congregate living facility (No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5

(No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Jan. 11.

: Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Jan. 11. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence : Declared Jan. 2.

: Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (No. 6): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 6): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 11 the facility reported 17 active cases — seven residents and 10 staff.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 11 the facility reported 17 active cases — seven residents and 10 staff. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 652 cases associated with 93 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 280 cases in the past 30 days and 67 cases over the past seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination rate

Daily updates for vaccination data can be found on the COVID tracker website. Of note, 316,449 doses have been administered and 80.6 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) are fully vaccinated with two doses. The health unit reports 67,485 residents have now received a third dose/booster of a vaccine — 47.7 per cent of the eligible population (ages five and up).

Another 49 per cent of children ages five to 11 have received a first dose of a vaccine.

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. All appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Advertisement