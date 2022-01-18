Menu

Health

COVID-19: London, Ont. grocery store to host one-day pediatric vaccination clinic

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted January 18, 2022 2:06 pm
Real Canadian Superstore at 825 Oxford St. E in London, Ont. View image in full screen
Real Canadian Superstore at 825 Oxford St. E in London, Ont. Google Maps

As Ontario school children make the return to the classroom, London-area parents hoping to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 will have an additional option to choose from this week.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, officials with Loblaw Companies Limited say first and second doses of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be available to children aged five to 11 at the Real Canadian Superstore on Oxford Street East at Gammage Street.

Read more: Child care centres concerned about limited N95 mask supply from Ontario government

Vaccines will be administered in the grocery store’s pharmacy. Parents and guardians must make an appointment ahead of time by calling 519-434-5411.

The store is one of nine Loblaw-owned supermarkets across Ontario who will be hosting a pediatric vaccination clinic on Thursday and Friday.

As of Jan. 15, roughly 89 per cent of vaccine-eligible residents in London-Middlesex had received at least one dose, while 83.2 per cent had received two, according to health unit data.

At least 54 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received one dose of the vaccine, while 7.3 per cent have received two doses.

