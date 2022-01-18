London, Ont. police appeal for dashcam video in fatal crash investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are asking the public to bring forward any dashcam or surveillance video that may have captured a fatal collision earlier this month in the city’s south end.

The collision happened in the area of Southdale Road and Nixon Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The crash left the 36-year-old female driver of one vehicle dead, and the 22-year-old male driver of the other vehicle in hospital with critical injuries where he remains. The identity of the deceased has not been made public at the request of the family.

Few other details have been released.

Police are asking members of the public who were on Southdale Road between Wharncliffe and Wellington roads that afternoon and anyone who may have video of the incident to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

