Canada

1 critically injured in crash in south London, Ont.: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 7, 2022 8:34 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

One driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in the south end of London, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

London police said emergency services were called to the crash at Southdale Road East and Nixon Avenue, west of Wellington Road, at roughly 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Single-vehicle crash leads to impaired driving charge against off-duty Chatham-Kent cop

One driver had to be extricated from a vehicle by members of the London Fire Department, police said, and was transferred to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not provided any other information about the driver, nor did police specify how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

However, further information is expected to be made public on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

