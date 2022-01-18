Queen’s professor wins Polanyi Prize in Chemistry

Send this page to someone via email

A Queen’s University chemistry professor has been recognized for her work in advancing software that will improve efficiency in molecular design.

Dr. Farnaz Heidar-Zadeh, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry, was awarded the Polanyi Prize in chemistry by the Council of Ontario Universities. The award is given to early-career researchers.

“Recipients of the Polanyi Prizes are making advancements in science, technology, health care and more to encourage long-term economic growth, better public policies, improved infrastructure and a cleaner, healthier environment for Ontarians,” a news release from the Province of Ontario states.

Her work has combined quantum chemistry and machine learning to make computational molecular design faster, scalable, and more economical.

“Having my research recognized by the Polanyi prize is not only a huge honour, but it also endorses and accelerates my group’s endeavour,” Dr. Heidar-Zadeh said. “Following Polanyi’s lead, I hope our research brings fundamental insights into chemical phenomena and practical benefits to Canadian society.”

The province established the prize in 1987 as a tribute to John Charles Polanyi, who was a 1986 Nobel Prize Laureate in chemistry.

Award winners received a $20,000 grant in addition to the award.