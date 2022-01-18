Winnipeg sex offender handed 14-year sentence for child luring, pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars for child sexual offences.

David Thomas Pearson, 39, received the sentence last week after pleading guilty to five counts of child luring, as well as charges of possessing child pornography and failing to comply with a prohibition order.

RCMP said the investigation by their child exploitation unit began in early 2019, when they were tipped off that Pearson was violating his parole by possessing a smartphone.

Internet child exploitation officers analyzed the phone and found that Pearson had been posing as a teenage boy, and asking girls aged 11-15 from across North America for nude photos and videos.

He was arrested on New Year’s Day, 2020, and given dozens of charges, a lifetime prohibition against having contact with people under 16, and using the internet.

