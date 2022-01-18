Menu

Hamilton area schools closed for a second straight day

By Shiona Thompson 900 CHML
Posted January 18, 2022 6:37 am
toronto snow storm blizzard winter View image in full screen
Second Snow Day around Hamilton. Doug Gamey / Global News

Most Hamilton area school boards have cancelled classes for a second consecutive day due to the massive blast of winter that blew through Southern Ontario on Jan. 17.

Hamilton’s Public School Board has kept the schools closed for a second day and there’s no remote learning Tuesday.

Hamilton’s Catholic schools will have elementary virtual classes as usual.

Read more: Much of Hamilton, Niagara Region saw between 40 to 50 cm during snow storm

In Halton Region, the Public and Catholic school busses are cancelled.

Halton’s Public and Catholic Boards say there will be some work posted online for students but there will be no virtual classes.

Niagara schools, both Public and Catholic, are closed Tuesday with no online learning.

Hamilton District Christian High School is closed but there will be online learning.

The boards say with residential streets either impassible, or barely so, busses can’t navigate their routes and other students can’t safely walk in to schools.

Both McMaster University and Mohawk College in Hamilton are open with classes being held either online or in person.

Related closures:

The Cancer Assistsnce Program is closed with all appointments for equipment and drives to be rescheduled.

Dundas Community Services Meals on Wheels and transportation services.

Both Lyonsgate campuses

Providence Christian School

All YMCA Full Day Child Care Centres and School Age Child Care Centres in Hamilton and Burlington are closed.

All YWCA Hamilton Child Care Centres located in Hamilton are closed today, but the Dunnville location will remain open.

