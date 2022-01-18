Laval woman kidnapped in home invasion Monday: police

A 26-year-old woman is recovering after being kidnapped in a home invasion in Laval on Monday night.
The home invasion was reported around 8 p.m. Monday on Clemence Street in the Fabreville district, police said.
The suspects broke into the house where the woman and a 30-year-old man were located, police said. A fight broke out between the victims and the suspects, who then fled the scene with the woman in a Land Rover SUV, according to police.
The male at the home was also injured in the attack.
Police located the SUV in Boisbriand, across from the Mille-Îles River, and rescued the woman. The suspects were arrested. Police have not released a motive for the attack.
Both victims were treated in hospital.
— with files from Julie Turcotte, Global News
