World

U.S. court sends Texas abortion law back to state, dealing blow to opponents

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 17, 2022 10:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Texas abortion ban: Attorney general, lawyer react after Supreme Court hears arguments' Texas abortion ban: Attorney general, lawyer react after Supreme Court hears arguments
WATCH: Texas abortion ban: Attorney general, lawyer react after Supreme Court hears arguments – Nov 1, 2021

A federal appeals court on Monday steered a decision about Texas’ strict abortion law to the state’s Republican-majority Supreme Court, dealing opponents another defeat and raising their concerns that the near-total ban on abortions will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

The Texas law that bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant — has been in effect since September. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the law in place and allowed only a narrow challenge against the restrictions to proceed.

Read more: Citizen enforcement scheme behind Texas abortion law unconstitutional, judge rules

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days. Instead, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision routed the case next to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by nine Republican justices.

There is no timetable for when the state supreme court might take up the case.

The Supreme Court signaled last month in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

Click to play video: 'U.S. Supreme Court allows challenge to Texas 6-week abortion ban' U.S. Supreme Court allows challenge to Texas 6-week abortion ban
U.S. Supreme Court allows challenge to Texas 6-week abortion ban – Dec 10, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
