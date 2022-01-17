Toronto police seek assistance locating missing 11-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Officers said Joshua Persaud was last seen on Monday at 2:20 p.m. ET in the Northcliffe Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West area of Toronto.

MISSING:

Joshua Persaud, 11

– last seen on Jan. 17, at 2:20 p.m., in the Northcliffe Blvd & Eglinton Ave W area

– described as 5'0", short black hair, brown eyes, black framed glasses

– wearing an green coat, green t-shirt, red/black plaid pants, black shoes#GO107968

^al pic.twitter.com/eQEnaYYrcZ — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Persaud is five feet tall with short black hair, brown eyes and black framed glasses.

View image in full screen Police are searching for 11-year-old Joshua Persaud. Toronto Police / Twitter

According to police he was wearing a green coat, green T-shirt, red and black plaid pants and black shoes.

2:27 Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ – Dec 6, 2021