Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek assistance locating missing 11-year-old boy

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 6:25 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Toronto Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Officers said Joshua Persaud was last seen on Monday at 2:20 p.m. ET in the Northcliffe Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West area of Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Persaud is five feet tall with short black hair, brown eyes and black framed glasses.

Trending Stories
11-year-old Joshua Persaud. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 11-year-old Joshua Persaud. Toronto Police / Twitter

According to police he was wearing a green coat, green T-shirt, red and black plaid pants and black shoes.

Click to play video: 'Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ' Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ
Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ – Dec 6, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagMissing Child tagMissing boy tagToronto missing child tagToronto Missing Children tagmissing boy toronto tagmissing child toronto tagmissing child toronto police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers