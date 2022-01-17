Toronto police seek assistance locating missing 11-year-old boy

Toronto Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.
Officers said Joshua Persaud was last seen on Monday at 2:20 p.m. ET in the Northcliffe Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West area of Toronto.
Police said Persaud is five feet tall with short black hair, brown eyes and black framed glasses.
According to police he was wearing a green coat, green T-shirt, red and black plaid pants and black shoes.
