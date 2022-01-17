Driver charged after car breaks through Rideau River ice in Manotick

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have charged a driver after their car sunk through the ice of the frozen Rideau River on Sunday.

Police say they were called to Old Mill Way near White Horse Park in Ottawa’s south end to attend to a car that was “partially submerged” in the Rideau River.

Video of the area posted to social media appears to show a yellow car driving along the frozen waterway at high speeds. Photos then show the driver appearing to take a selfie while standing on the rear window of the sinking vehicle.

We still don’t have all of the details here but this is not the first person to drive on the Rideau. This is an incredibly unsafe and irresponsible act putting the lives of others at risk, from the kids skating to those who carried out the rescue. Heed the advice below. https://t.co/PqtFQn3pCl — Scott Moffatt (@ScottMoffatt21) January 17, 2022

Police say the lone occupant of the car was rescued by local residents who brought out a kayak to the scene.

The driver was uninjured, according to police, and has since been charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The car remains in the river, but police warn the area is dangerous for “curious onlookers” venturing onto the ice.

