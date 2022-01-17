Menu

Crime

Driver charged after car breaks through Rideau River ice in Manotick

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 4:11 pm
car stuck in Rideau River View image in full screen
A car stuck in the Rideau River on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. via Ottawa Police Marine-Diving-Trails team

Ottawa police have charged a driver after their car sunk through the ice of the frozen Rideau River on Sunday.

Police say they were called to Old Mill Way near White Horse Park in Ottawa’s south end to attend to a car that was “partially submerged” in the Rideau River.

Video of the area posted to social media appears to show a yellow car driving along the frozen waterway at high speeds. Photos then show the driver appearing to take a selfie while standing on the rear window of the sinking vehicle.

Police say the lone occupant of the car was rescued by local residents who brought out a kayak to the scene.

The driver was uninjured, according to police, and has since been charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The car remains in the river, but police warn the area is dangerous for “curious onlookers” venturing onto the ice.

