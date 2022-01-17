Menu

Crime

Alberta Court of Appeal upholds sentence for man who killed Calgary Stampeder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2022 12:58 pm
Nelson Lugela is seen in this undated police handout photo provided by the Alberta Courts. Nelson Lugela, 21, was on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks outside the Marquee Beer Market in September 2016. View image in full screen
Nelson Lugela is seen in this undated police handout photo provided by the Alberta Courts. Nelson Lugela, 21, was on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks outside the Marquee Beer Market in September 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Alberta Courts

The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld the sentence of a man who shot and killed a CFL football player outside a Calgary nightclub in 2016.

The Appeal Court unanimously dismissed a challenge by Nelson Lugela, who was found guilty in 2019 of second-degree murder in the death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks.

Lugela was sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 18 years.

Hicks, who was 23, was with the Stampeders on the practice roster, and was shot twice outside the Marquee Beer Market, where he and his teammates were celebrating a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The trial heard a disagreement over a spilled drink in the bar intensified in a parking lot after closing time.

The court had already upheld Lugela’s conviction in 2020.

Read more: Calgary police seek witness to suspected spiked drink incident

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
