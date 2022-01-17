Alberta Court of Appeal upholds sentence for man who killed Calgary Stampeder

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld the sentence of a man who shot and killed a CFL football player outside a Calgary nightclub in 2016.

The Appeal Court unanimously dismissed a challenge by Nelson Lugela, who was found guilty in 2019 of second-degree murder in the death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks.

Lugela was sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 18 years.

Hicks, who was 23, was with the Stampeders on the practice roster, and was shot twice outside the Marquee Beer Market, where he and his teammates were celebrating a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The trial heard a disagreement over a spilled drink in the bar intensified in a parking lot after closing time.

The court had already upheld Lugela’s conviction in 2020.

