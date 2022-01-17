Two-vehicle collision leaves one dead and two others injured: Rosetown RCMP

A two-vehicle collision over the weekend left one dead and two injured, says the Rosetown RCMP.
The accident occurred on Jan. 16, 2022 at approximately 12:45 p.m.
The RCMP went to the scene on Highway #15, approximately 10 kilometres west of Sovereign, SK.
“Initial investigation has determined that a westbound pickup truck and an eastbound pickup truck collided,” police stated. “The driver of westbound truck, a 61-year-old [man] from Elrose, SK, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
RCMP say there were two people in the eastbound truck. An adult man driver was transported to hospital by STARS with what are described as serious injuries. Police report the adult woman passenger was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway #15 was closed during initial investigation but has since reopened.
The incident is still under investigation by the Rosetown RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist.
