Social media challenge supports late Betty White’s love for animals

Hollywood icon Betty White would’ve been 100 years old today.

To honour the Golden Girls star’s support for animal advocacy, people around the globe are celebrating the Betty White Challenge — recognizing what would’ve been a milestone by contributing to White’s favourite cause.

Winnipeg Humane Society CEO Jessica Miller told 680 CJOB that White’s love for animals is something that shone through in many of the tributes the late actress received in recent weeks.

View image in full screen Actress Betty White (L) and Delilah (R) pose during the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards 2013 held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ryan Miller / Getty Images

“Loving animals is just such a sincere, true show of character, and Betty was certainly that. She was a very, very beloved advocate and animal lover,” said Miller.

“When this got brought to our attention, we thought, wow, that’s such a nice way to honour such a lovely lady. We decided we would accept donations but we wouldn’t technically ask for them.”

The challenge, spurred on by the social media hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge, encourages fans to donate what they can to a local animal shelter on White’s birthday.

Miller said anyone wishing to donate on White’s behalf can do so online.

“We’ll see what happens throughout the day,” she said. “Whatever comes in for our animals is amazing.”

