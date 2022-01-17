Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Social media challenge supports late Betty White’s love for animals

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 12:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Betty White Challenge in Manitoba' Betty White Challenge in Manitoba
Manitobans are making donations to local animal shelters and rescues, in honour of the late Betty White.

Hollywood icon Betty White would’ve been 100 years old today.

To honour the Golden Girls star’s support for animal advocacy, people around the globe are celebrating the Betty White Challenge — recognizing what would’ve been a milestone by contributing to White’s favourite cause.

Winnipeg Humane Society CEO Jessica Miller told 680 CJOB that White’s love for animals is something that shone through in many of the tributes the late actress received in recent weeks.

Actress Betty White (L) and Delilah (R) pose during the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards 2013 held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. View image in full screen
Actress Betty White (L) and Delilah (R) pose during the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards 2013 held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ryan Miller / Getty Images

Read more: Betty White died from stroke she suffered on Christmas Day, doctor says

Story continues below advertisement

“Loving animals is just such a sincere, true show of character, and Betty was certainly that. She was a very, very beloved advocate and animal lover,” said Miller.

Trending Stories

“When this got brought to our attention, we thought, wow, that’s such a nice way to honour such a lovely lady. We decided we would accept donations but we wouldn’t technically ask for them.”

The challenge, spurred on by the social media hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge, encourages fans to donate what they can to a local animal shelter on White’s birthday.

Miller said anyone wishing to donate on White’s behalf can do so online.

“We’ll see what happens throughout the day,” she said. “Whatever comes in for our animals is amazing.”

Click to play video: 'How to pay tribute to Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday' How to pay tribute to Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday
How to pay tribute to Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pets tagWinnipeg Humane Society tagBetty White tagWinnipeg Pets tagbetty white challenge tagAnimal Advocacy tagWinnipeg animals tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers