Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Staff shortage temporarily closes Ashcroft, B.C., emergency department

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 11:24 am
Ashcroft Hospital ER will be closed temporarily due to a staffing shortage. View image in full screen
Ashcroft Hospital ER will be closed temporarily due to a staffing shortage. Courtesy: CFJC News/ Global Okanagan

Staffing shortages continue to challenge B.C. Interior hospitals, highlighted by another temporary emergency department closure.

Ashcroft and area residents were advised Sunday of a temporary change to the emergency department hours at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre due to limited staffing.

Read more: Staff shortage temporarily closed Merritt hospital’s emergency department

The emergency department will be closed overnight, resuming regular hours on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m., Interior Health officials said in a news release.

Normal ER hours in Ashcroft are Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 8 a.m.

Read more: Nursing shortage forces B.C. interior emergency room to close overnight. It’s not the first time

Story continues below advertisement

In the event of an emergency, Interior Health advised that residents call 911 or go to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, about an hour away, or Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt.

Trending Stories

It’s not the first time that the department has closed due to a staffing shortage. Interior Health briefly closed the it just before Christmas, as well as in  2019 during a nursing shortage.

Click to play video: 'Peace Arch Hospital maternity ward to close doors indefinitely' Peace Arch Hospital maternity ward to close doors indefinitely
Peace Arch Hospital maternity ward to close doors indefinitely

Just six days earlier, Interior Health announced that the Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency department would temporarily close due to “unforeseen limited physician availability.” The ward has since reopened.

Since the start of the pandemic, the lack of hospital staff in B.C. has become more pronounced recently because of the Omicron surge.

On Friday, Health Minister Adrian Dix told a news conference that nearly twice as many health workers called in sick from Jan. 3-9 compared to the same period in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

That week, Dix said, in all health authorities except Island and Interior, 14,591 health-care staff called in sick with either COVID-19, similar symptoms or other illness. Last year, that number was 7,573 workers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagInterior Health tagAshcroft tagAshcroft Hospital ER tagAshcroft hospital tagAshcroft hospital closure tagAshcroft hospital ER closure tagAshcroft hospital staffing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers