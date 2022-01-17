Winter snow storm cancels school in Kingston and area Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Schools across Ontario were set to re-open Monday but in Kingston that’s not the case for most.

Both the Limestone District School Board and The Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic District School Board closed schools Monday due to the winter conditions. Online learning has also been cancelled. St. Lawrence College cancelled all on-campus classes.

Students will now return to the classroom on Tuesday. When they do, Ontario students are slated to get two rapid antigen tests if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials with the province said parents would be notified when combined student and staff absences hit around 30 per cent.

The province is touting updated screening, new shipments of masks, ventilation improvements, vaccinations, new hires and time-limited cohorting protocols as the pillars of its plan to restart in-person learning.

