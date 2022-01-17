Menu

Canada

Winter snow storm cancels school in Kingston and area Monday

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 8:12 am
Classrooms have been prepared for the return of students next week at John MacNeil Elementary School in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Millions more Canadian students will head back to school today as officials across four provinces work to keep classrooms safe from COVID-19 and the threat of Omicron-driven staff shortages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Classrooms have been prepared for the return of students next week at John MacNeil Elementary School in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Millions more Canadian students will head back to school today as officials across four provinces work to keep classrooms safe from COVID-19 and the threat of Omicron-driven staff shortages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV

Schools across Ontario were set to re-open Monday but in Kingston that’s not the case for most.

Both the Limestone District School Board and The Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic District School Board closed schools Monday due to the winter conditions. Online learning has also been cancelled. St. Lawrence College cancelled all on-campus classes.

Read more: Winter storms pummeling Ontario and Quebec

Students will now return to the classroom on Tuesday. When they do, Ontario students are slated to get two rapid antigen tests if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials with the province said parents would be notified when combined student and staff absences hit around 30 per cent.

The province is touting updated screening, new shipments of masks, ventilation improvements, vaccinations, new hires and time-limited cohorting protocols as the pillars of its plan to restart in-person learning.

