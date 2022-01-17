Winter storm forces Hamilton area schools to close

Send this page to someone via email

The first big winter storm of the season is impacting travel and schools in the Hamilton area Monday.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board announced in a tweet early Monday that its schools are closed and students will not be offered online learning.

ALERT: All remote, eLearning, child care, and in-person learning is cancelled today, Jan 17 due to inclement weather and as a result of cancelled transportation. Buses are not running. All admin buildings are closed. pic.twitter.com/0LApqjpAZb — HWDSB (@HWDSB) January 17, 2022

However, it’s a slightly different story for the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board.

While the schools are closed, the elementary virtual school will operate as usual. Secondary students will have the opportunity to participate in asynchronous learning and the work will be posted by 10am.

The following schools are closed:

Halton Catholic Board has a snow day with all schools and offices closed and no online learning Monday.

Same story at the District School Board of Niagara.

At the Grand Erie Public and Haldimand Norfolk catholic boards, schools are closed. Elementary classes had a PA day scheduled today and Secondary classes will be online.

McMaster University is closed with no online classes.

Mohawk College is closed with no online classes.

Redeemer University has cancelled classes, but at this point, it says it is still intending to offer evening classes.

Niagara College is closed but online learning is being offered.

Also Closed:

Lee Academy in Lynden

Paradise Corner Children’s Centre

Pumpkin Patch Daycare

Hamilton District Christian High –school is closed but online learning continues.

Calvin Christian Schools in Hamilton and Caledonia.

Providence Christian School

The Cancer Assistsnce Program is closed and all appointments for equipment and drives will be rescheduled.

Hamilton Neighbour to Neighbour

Temple Playhouse in Westdale

Burlington Public Library locations

