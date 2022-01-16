SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lowry listed as out for ‘personal reasons’ Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2022 7:53 pm

MIAMI – The Toronto Raptors’ much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks.

The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night’s game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons.

It would have been Lowry’s first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors president tests positive for COVID-19 despite 3rd dose' Toronto Raptors president tests positive for COVID-19 despite 3rd dose
Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the Ontario government decides to extend its COVID-19 regulations around capacity limits at large events.

Trending Stories

Miami’s Bam Adebayo, who was expected to return on Monday from thumb surgery that has kept him out six weeks, is also listed as questionable.

Adebayo was averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds before his thumb injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers