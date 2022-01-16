One person in hospital after Sunday morning apartment fire in Transcona

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition following an apartment fire early Sunday morning in Transcona, according to the city.

Winnipeg fire crews were sent to the 100 block of Rosseau Avenue West just before 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fire at an apartment building.

The city says firefighters were met with smoke coming from the building but declared it under control less than 20 minutes later.

The fire was contained to the suite where it began.

Most people were able to return to their apartments after the fire was dealt with, the city says.

One person was assessed by paramedics and brought to hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation, and no damage estimates were available.