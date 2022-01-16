Richmond RCMP seek tips in Steveston pharmacy robbery attempt

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of trying to rob a pharmacy in Steveston, B.C. last weekend.

Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 at the Super Grocer & Pharmacy at 12051 No. 1 Road.

The suspect failed in their attempt to rob the business and fled, police said.

He is described as Caucasian with a thin to medium build, and was wearing a dark neck gator and face mask, a dark blue hoodie, a hunting camouflage bomber jacket, black sweat pants and black shoes.

Police are urging anyone who has video captured in the area within an hour of the robbery attempt to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

