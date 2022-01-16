Menu

Crime

Richmond RCMP seek tips in Steveston pharmacy robbery attempt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 1:19 pm
Richmond RCMP says a man unsuccessfully tried to rob the Super Grocer & Pharmacy in Steveston on Jan. 9. View image in full screen
Richmond RCMP says a man unsuccessfully tried to rob the Super Grocer & Pharmacy in Steveston on Jan. 9. File/Global News

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of trying to rob a pharmacy in Steveston, B.C. last weekend.

Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 at the Super Grocer & Pharmacy at 12051 No. 1 Road.

Read more: Six people charged in 2020 bust of drug labs in Richmond, B.C.

The suspect failed in their attempt to rob the business and fled, police said.

He is described as Caucasian with a thin to medium build, and was wearing a dark neck gator and face mask, a dark blue hoodie, a hunting camouflage bomber jacket, black sweat pants and black shoes.

Trending Stories

Read more: Witnesses sought after police officer injured in alleged assault in Richmond, B.C.

Police are urging anyone who has video captured in the area within an hour of the robbery attempt to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

Click to play video: '6 people charged after multiple drug lab busts in Richmond' 6 people charged after multiple drug lab busts in Richmond
6 people charged after multiple drug lab busts in Richmond – Dec 22, 2021
