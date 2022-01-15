Menu

World

FBI, SWAT team respond to active hostage situation at Texas synagogue

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 3:52 pm
There is a hostage situation currently at a Texas synagogue. View image in full screen
There is a hostage situation currently at a Texas synagogue. Global News

An active hostage situation is taking place at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, according to police.

A Colleyville police dispatcher who asked to be anonymous confirmed the ongoing situation to Global News.

She said the FBI is involved and a SWAT team has been dispatched, but would not say how many people are in the building.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has reported that authorities are currently negotiating with a man who took hostages at the synagogue during its Saturday services, which was being live-streamed. The stream was cut off around 3 p.m. EST.

“Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson said negotiators have made contact with somebody inside the synagogue who they believe is a suspect,” Dallas Morning News said.

Trending Stories

The man could be heard having a one-sided conversation in what appeared to be a phone-call during a livestream, according to Dallas Morning News.

Story continues below advertisement

Colleyville Police tweeted at 12:31 p.m. that it was conducting SWAT operations on the block where Congregation Beth Israel is located and residents in the area should evacuate.

More to come.

— with files from Reuters

