FBI, SWAT team respond to active hostage situation at Texas synagogue

An active hostage situation is taking place at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, according to police.
A Colleyville police dispatcher who asked to be anonymous confirmed the ongoing situation to Global News.
She said the FBI is involved and a SWAT team has been dispatched, but would not say how many people are in the building.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has reported that authorities are currently negotiating with a man who took hostages at the synagogue during its Saturday services, which was being live-streamed. The stream was cut off around 3 p.m. EST.
“Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson said negotiators have made contact with somebody inside the synagogue who they believe is a suspect,” Dallas Morning News said.
The man could be heard having a one-sided conversation in what appeared to be a phone-call during a livestream, according to Dallas Morning News.
Colleyville Police tweeted at 12:31 p.m. that it was conducting SWAT operations on the block where Congregation Beth Israel is located and residents in the area should evacuate.
More to come.
— with files from Reuters
Comments