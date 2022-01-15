FBI, SWAT team respond to active hostage situation at Texas synagogue

Send this page to someone via email

An active hostage situation is taking place at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, according to police.

A Colleyville police dispatcher who asked to be anonymous confirmed the ongoing situation to Global News.

She said the FBI is involved and a SWAT team has been dispatched, but would not say how many people are in the building.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has reported that authorities are currently negotiating with a man who took hostages at the synagogue during its Saturday services, which was being live-streamed. The stream was cut off around 3 p.m. EST.

“Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson said negotiators have made contact with somebody inside the synagogue who they believe is a suspect,” Dallas Morning News said.

The man could be heard having a one-sided conversation in what appeared to be a phone-call during a livestream, according to Dallas Morning News.

Colleyville Police tweeted at 12:31 p.m. that it was conducting SWAT operations on the block where Congregation Beth Israel is located and residents in the area should evacuate.

We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area. — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022

More to come.

— with files from Reuters