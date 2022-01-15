Menu

Canada

Popular Montreal hobby shop to close its doors after 27 years

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 6:33 pm
The three owners of the Hobby Junction have decided to close up shop. From left to right: Paul, Anthony, David.
The three owners of the Hobby Junction have decided to close up shop. From left to right: Paul, Anthony, David. Elizabeth Zogalis/Global News

From trains, to planes, to automobiles, the Hobby Junction in Dorval, Que., has been a popular spot for modelers since the ’90s. But that will soon come to an end.

The store will close its doors in March.

David Jenkins, one of three partners, says he was always interested in model trains and had an opportunity to make it more than a pastime.

“The company I used to work for closed, I was out of a job and I got hold of two friends and decided to go into business for ourselves,” says Jenkins.

None of them predicted the shop’s popularity.

“When we first opened, we weren’t even thinking of being around as long, we were thinking maybe 10 years,” says Jenkins’ partner, Anthony Chan. “The time went fast,” he adds.

The store was more than just a business, it was a place to meet and make new friends.

“We thank the customers for coming. It’s been a nice stretch. We enjoyed all their company. The laughs, the little jabs at each other, you know,” says Chan.

But times have changed and as the years passed, habits changed.  According to Jenkins, people aren’t modelling as much and the internet has created competition.

Customers beg to differ. Ernesto Sebastian says he has been shopping at Hobby Junction for more than 10 years and is sad to see it go.

“It’s just the atmosphere. The feel you get when you come here. You don’t get that everywhere,” he says.

“Lots of people are sorry,” says Jenkins. “They wish we could stay on, but it’s just something that the three of us made a decision that we would do it this year.”

As much as they will miss coming into work every day and seeing the customers, they agree it’s time to move on to the next chapter.

