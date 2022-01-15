Quebec reports 96 more COVID-19 as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Quebec, with the province reporting 96 more deaths on Saturday.

Health officials say the number of people hospitalized with the virus rose by 110 to 3,195. The overall number of patients in intensive care remained stable at 275.

The province reported another 6,705 cases of COVID-19, though officials have warned the real number is likely much higher because testing is restricted to priority high risk groups.

The test positivity rate was 13.3 per cent.

Health department data shows that more than 100,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in the previous 24 hours, including 99,615 third doses.

–with files form the Canadian Press

