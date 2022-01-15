COVID-19: Nova Scotia labs confirm more than 600 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported 58 total active hospitalizations in designated COVID-19 units on Saturday.

There are currently 10 people in intensive care with the virus. The average age of those hospitalized is 66, but ages range from 0-100.

“Of the 58 people in hospital, 55 were admitted during the Omicron wave,” read the release.

There are also an additional 159 people in hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, 51 people were “identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.” Another 108 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital for a different reason.

The province also reported 627 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after completing 4,124 tests. This means the positivity rate was 15.2 per cent on Friday.

New cases include 339 in the central zone, 113 in the eastern zone, 93 in the western zone and 82 cases in the northern zone.

The province is only issuing abbreviated COVID-19 data on weekends as of last week, so no further information is available.