Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia labs confirm more than 600 new cases

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 12:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia health system under serious pressure' Nova Scotia health system under serious pressure
WATCH: Nova Scotia’s top doctor says with the Omicron variant rapidly spreading, the province is in the most dire situation yet since the start of the pandemic.

Nova Scotia health officials reported 58 total active hospitalizations in designated COVID-19 units on Saturday.

There are currently 10 people in intensive care with the virus. The average age of those hospitalized is 66, but ages range from 0-100.

“Of the 58 people in hospital, 55 were admitted during the Omicron wave,” read the release.

Read more: Most surgeries on hold in N.S. as pressure to health-care system mounts

There are also an additional 159 people in hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, 51 people were “identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.” Another 108 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital for a different reason.

The province also reported 627 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after completing 4,124 tests. This means the positivity rate was 15.2 per cent on Friday.

New cases include 339 in the central zone, 113 in the eastern zone, 93 in the western zone and 82 cases in the northern zone.

The province is only issuing abbreviated COVID-19 data on weekends as of last week, so no further information is available.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds of Nova Scotia surgeries cancelled as Omicron surges' Hundreds of Nova Scotia surgeries cancelled as Omicron surges
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
