4-alarm fire leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries, 3 with minor injuries

A four-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end sent four residents to hospital, one of them in life-threatening condition, Saturday morning.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson told Global News that crews received the call at around 6:15 a.m. for a fire at a three-storey apartment building at the intersection of Shaw and Leeds streets, just north of Bloor Street West.

Toronto police tweeted that black smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the apartment building.

Later that morning, the roof collapsed, police said.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News one person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Three others were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Both the TTC and the Canadian Red Cross were called to assist with providing shelter, police said, and roads in the area were closed for the investigation.