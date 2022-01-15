Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4-alarm fire leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries, 3 with minor injuries

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 10:01 am
Fire crews responding to a four alarm fire at an apartment building in Toronto's west end. View image in full screen
Fire crews responding to a four alarm fire at an apartment building in Toronto's west end. Phil Fraboni / Global News

A four-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end sent four residents to hospital, one of them in life-threatening condition, Saturday morning.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson told Global News that crews received the call at around 6:15 a.m. for a fire at a three-storey apartment building at the intersection of Shaw and Leeds streets, just north of Bloor Street West.

Read more: Woman in her 60s dies after house fire in Scarborough

Toronto police tweeted that black smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the apartment building.

Later that morning, the roof collapsed, police said.

Trending Stories

Toronto Paramedics told Global News one person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Three others were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Read more: 1 person dead after early morning fire in Toronto’s east end

Both the TTC and the Canadian Red Cross were called to assist with providing shelter, police said, and roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Fires claim 2 lives in Toronto over holidays' Fires claim 2 lives in Toronto over holidays
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
toronto police service tagToronto Fire tagApartment Fire tagLife Threatening Injuries tagresidential fire tagFour-alarm fire tagFour-alarm tagthree-storey building tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers