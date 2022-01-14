Woman dead, suspect in custody after body found at home in Airdrie

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was found dead in a home in Airdrie, Alta.

Police say they responded to an emergency call Thursday morning about a male in medical distress at a business in the city just north of Calgary.

As a result of the investigation, Mounties did a well-being check at a home where a woman was found dead and it was deemed suspicious.

The male suspect was transported to hospital where police say he will remain for an extended period.

Police say in a release that no other suspects are being sought and the public is not at risk.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.