Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Catholic board joins Limestone in letter to Ontario government ahead of return to class

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 2:56 pm
Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has written a letter to Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce outlining a list of concerns ahead of a return to class Monday. View image in full screen
Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has written a letter to Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce outlining a list of concerns ahead of a return to class Monday. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

In a letter to the Ontario Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce, Tom Dall, the chair of the board of trustees for the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board, has outlined a number of concerns he feels the province has not addressed ahead of students returning to classes on Monday.

Dall outlines a lack of consultation and transparency prior to the implementation of the back-to-school plan amid surging COVID-19 infections driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

Read more: Limestone District School Board to ask province to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory

The Limestone District School Board will write a similar letter after its board of trustees voted in favour of it during this week’s board meeting.

The Catholic board’s letter goes on to say there needs to be better access to broadband internet for all students, but notably those living in rural areas.

Story continues below advertisement

They’d also like PCR and rapid antigen tests made available to students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms before they come into the school.

Click to play video: 'Functional closures in first week back to school after winter break' Functional closures in first week back to school after winter break
Functional closures in first week back to school after winter break

The chair of the board would also like additional funding, for more staff to help with online learning, and they’re asking for a change to the Immunization of School Pupils Act to include the COVID-19 vaccine as mandatory.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Difficult to say’ whether Omicron will lead to end of COVID-19 pandemic: PHAC

“The health and safety, mental health and well-being of staff and students through the lens of our gospel values is our mandate,” Dall writes. “Please address our concerns in a manner that will help our stakeholders navigate this pandemic in a way that will minimize their trepidation for their welfare.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Global News speaks with Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce as schools prepare to reopen' Global News speaks with Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce as schools prepare to reopen
Global News speaks with Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce as schools prepare to reopen
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News tagKingston tag#onpoli tagAlgonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board tagalgonquin board letter to lecce tagletter to province tagletter to stephen lecce tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers