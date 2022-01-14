Menu

Fog advisory issued for Central, South Okanagan, parts of Highway 3

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 2:09 pm
Weather conditions along Strawberry Pass on Highway 3, 15 kilometres north of Rossland, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Weather conditions along Strawberry Pass on Highway 3, 15 kilometres north of Rossland, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. DriveBC

A fog advisory has been issued for a handful of regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says dense fog has developed due to high moisture availability and light winds.

Areas under the warning include the Central and South Okanagan plus a long section of Highway 3 through the Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake regions — from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Read more: Okanagan weather — Mild conditions in weekend forecast

The fog is expected to dissipate late Friday morning or in the afternoon, though the national weather agency warned that until then, visibility may be significantly reduced, even down to near zero.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” said Environment Canada.

Fog advisories are also in effect for East Vancouver Island and the 100 Mile House area.

