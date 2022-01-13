Okanagan weather: Mild conditions in weekend forecast

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around on Thursday, with temperatures climbing to around 5 C.
For Thursday night, those clouds will linger as the mercury bottoms out around -1 C.
However, temperatures will rebound into the mid-single digits on Friday after some overnight and early morning fog patches develop.
Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout Friday and Saturday, as conditions warm to a few degrees above freezing on Saturday afternoon.
Mainly cloudy conditions will continue on Sunday, with a daytime high just above zero — a trend that will stick around into Monday.
Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain or snow will linger into the week ahead, as daytime highs hover in the mid-single digits.
