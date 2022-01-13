Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Mild conditions in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 1:10 pm
Morning fog patches and lingering cloud stick around on Friday. View image in full screen
Morning fog patches and lingering cloud stick around on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around on Thursday, with temperatures climbing to around 5 C.

For Thursday night, those clouds will linger as the mercury bottoms out around -1 C.

However, temperatures will rebound into the mid-single digits on Friday after some overnight and early morning fog patches develop.

Chance of some patchy pockets of precipitation on Friday, but the day will be dominated with mostly cloudy skies. View image in full screen
Chance of some patchy pockets of precipitation on Friday, but the day will be dominated with mostly cloudy skies. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout Friday and Saturday, as conditions warm to a few degrees above freezing on Saturday afternoon.

Mainly cloudy conditions will continue on Sunday, with a daytime high just above zero — a trend that will stick around into Monday.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain or snow will linger into the week ahead, as daytime highs hover in the mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

