Okanagan weather: Mild conditions in weekend forecast

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around on Thursday, with temperatures climbing to around 5 C.

For Thursday night, those clouds will linger as the mercury bottoms out around -1 C.

However, temperatures will rebound into the mid-single digits on Friday after some overnight and early morning fog patches develop.

View image in full screen Chance of some patchy pockets of precipitation on Friday, but the day will be dominated with mostly cloudy skies. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout Friday and Saturday, as conditions warm to a few degrees above freezing on Saturday afternoon.

Mainly cloudy conditions will continue on Sunday, with a daytime high just above zero — a trend that will stick around into Monday.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain or snow will linger into the week ahead, as daytime highs hover in the mid-single digits.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

