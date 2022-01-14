COVID-19: N.S. says 6 new hospitalizations, 891 more lab-confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported six new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday and nearly 900 new PCR-confirmed cases.

Six people were discharged from the hospital, for a total of 57 people currently in hospital with the virus including 10 in intensive care.

The province says the age range of those hospitalized is 0-100, but the average age is 65.

As stated in Friday’s release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

5 (8.8 per cent) with a third or booster dose

34 (59.6 per cent) with two doses

3 (5.3 per cent) with one dose

15 (26.3 per cent) are unvaccinated

“It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” the release read.

There are also an additional 157 people in hospital who tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, 52 people were “identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.” Another 105 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital for a different reason.

New cases

Nova Scotia Health completed 5,074 tests for the virus on Thursday and confirmed an additional 891 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

These cases include 534 in Central Zone, 198 in Eastern Zone, 77 in Northern Zone and 82 cases in Western Zone.

There are now an estimated 6,648 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Hospital, nursing home outbreaks

Public health reported that cases were found in three hospitals. From the Friday release, these include:

one additional patient in a ward at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney; a total of 12 patients have now tested positive

one additional patient in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

In addition to that, four long-term care facilities have declared outbreaks.

As stated in the release, this includes:

three staff and five residents at Wolfville Nursing Home in Wolfville

six staff and two residents at Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow

14 staff and 11 residents at Cove Guest Home in Sydney

two residents at the Harbour View Hospital long-term care unit in Sydney Mines

