Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Extreme cold warning issued for Kingston region

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 1:08 pm
An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Kingston region. View image in full screen
An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Kingston region. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the Kingston, Napanee and Picton regions.

Overnight temperatures between Friday and Saturday are expected to fall to nearly -30 C.

Read more: NASA predicts more extreme weather events but ‘we can stop making it worse’

The weather agency says temperatures should warm a little by Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says you should watch for cold-related symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain or weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'South Coast deals with above average pothole season' South Coast deals with above average pothole season
South Coast deals with above average pothole season

Dress warmly and in layers, it says, adding that the outer layer should be wind resistant.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says that if it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s too cold for your pets too.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagNapanee tagpicton tagcold weather warning tagextreme cold warning kingston tagextreme cold warning napanee tagextreme cold warning picton tagkingston extreme cold warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers