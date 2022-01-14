18 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at Guelph, Wellington County health facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Friday, with the total case count reaching 8,151.

However, due to recent testing eligibility changes, the provincial government says case numbers are an underestimation of the true spread of the virus in the community.

The latest data shows the city has at least 559 active cases, with 137 new recoveries reported. Total resolved cases stand at 7,545.

The city’s fatal case count remains at 47 after a death was reported on Tuesday.

In Wellington County, another 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, raising their total case count to 3,774. Active cases are at 359, with 58 recoveries confirmed.

The county’s death toll remained at 41 after two fatal cases were reported on Monday.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are 36 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including four in intensive care.

There are 18 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks among health facilities in Guelph and Wellington County.

The Village of Riverside Glen has 59 confirmed cases among staff and residents in its long-term care and retirement homes.

Public health data shows 83.3 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.7 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 85.4 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 90.9 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 82.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 87.5 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 15,300 vaccines have been administered in the region, with most being third-dose booster shots.