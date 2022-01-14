Big Rock Brewery chief financial officer resigning

Send this page to someone via email

Big Rock Brewery Inc. says its chief financial officer is resigning, effective Feb. 11.

The Calgary-based brewer says Don Sewell is stepping down from his position to take a new job in a different industry.

Big Rock CEO Wayne Arsenault thanked Sewell for his contributions to the business.

Sewell was hired in 2018.

Bill Hahn, Big Rock’s director of finance, will take over as interim CFO.

The company says it will begin a search for a permanent CFO to help support and accelerate its growth plans.

Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.