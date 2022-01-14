Menu

Big Rock Brewery chief financial officer resigning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2022 10:04 am
Big Rock Brewery event in May 2019. View image in full screen
Big Rock Brewery event in May 2019. Courtesy: Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc. says its chief financial officer is resigning, effective Feb. 11.

The Calgary-based brewer says Don Sewell is stepping down from his position to take a new job in a different industry.

Big Rock CEO Wayne Arsenault thanked Sewell for his contributions to the business.

Sewell was hired in 2018.

Bill Hahn, Big Rock’s director of finance, will take over as interim CFO.

The company says it will begin a search for a permanent CFO to help support and accelerate its growth plans.

Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.

 

