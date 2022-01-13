Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Vancouver and Surrey increase staff to tackle surge in problematic winter potholes

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 8:51 pm
Click to play video: 'South Coast deals with above average pothole season' South Coast deals with above average pothole season
WATCH: If you've had to drive anywhere in southwestern B.C. over the past few weeks you've probably noticed it's been a pretty bumpy ride in spots. Potholes have been taking a toll on vehicle tires and rims and as we hear from Emad Agahi, the crazy weather we've had this winter is taking much of the blame.

The cities of Vancouver and Surrey say they’ve increased their staffing levels to deal with an usual number of calls about mid-winter potholes in the aftermath of extreme weather.

Since the start of the month, the City of Vancouver has responded to some 197 pothole calls — a 50-per-cent-increase from its monthly average. The City of Surrey has also reported the same increase and about 300 calls for pothole repair.

“Potholes are caused by regular freezing and thawing during seasonal changes and usually occur on older road surfaces,” wrote Vancouver communications specialist Elayne Sun in an email.

“With the recent record-breaking cold snap followed by warming temperatures, we’re expecting to see more pot holes on Vancouver roads.”

Story continues below advertisement

Neither Vancouver nor Surrey said they were behind on pothole repair this season.

Trending Stories

Vancouver, however, has increased the capacity of its street operations team at the National Yard, adding more repair trucks and crews into daily maintenance shifts.

“Crews will have repairs on the majority of current pothole service requests completed by early next week,” wrote Sun.

Emergency requests are responded to and completed with same-day turnaround, she added.

Read more: Truckers cry foul over new regulations at Port of Vancouver banning older vehicles

In an emailed statement, the City of Surrey said it has doubled its pothole repair staff from eight to 16 and those staff are working extended hours to get a handle on the problem.

It, too, attributed the uncommon winter “with continuous freeze” as a contributor to the issue.

By email, Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting said it too would be conducting pothole repairs in the coming days.

On Friday, drivers should expect to see crews on various service area highways between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. as they complete the work.

Click to play video: 'Snow response: City of Vancouver bike lanes cleared before pedestrian paths' Snow response: City of Vancouver bike lanes cleared before pedestrian paths
Snow response: City of Vancouver bike lanes cleared before pedestrian paths – Dec 27, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagSurrey tagBC weather tagCity of Vancouver tagExtreme Cold tagPotholes tagPothole repair tagBC Winter weather tagCity Surrey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers