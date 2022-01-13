Western Hockey League announces return for 5 clubs, reschedules 14 regular-season games

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Hockey League announced on Thursday that five teams have been removed from COVID-19 protocols.

The Calgary Hitmen, Kamloops Blazers, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals are all allowed to resume team activities.

All 22 WHL clubs are now cleared to compete.

The WHL also announced the rescheduling of 14 regular-season games on Thursday.

Prince Albert’s game in Edmonton originally scheduled for Jan. 11 will now be this coming Tuesday.

Regina’s game in Winnipeg this Saturday has been moved to Feb. 15.

A game between Regina and Swift Current originally planned for Dec. 31 will now be played on March 7.

Swift Current’s matchup in Prince Albert scheduled for last Saturday will now be on March 14.

Two games have been moved to March 15, with Calgary’s visit to Winnipeg moved from last Saturday to that date and Moose Jaw’s tilt in Brandon on March 16 will now be played a day earlier.

Three games have been rescheduled to March 16, with Calgary at Brandon (from Jan. 7), Moose Jaw at Winnipeg (from March 15) and Prince Albert at Swift Current (from Jan. 7) now on that date.

March 20 had two games moved to it: Regina at Winnipeg (from Jan. 16), and Moose Jaw at Medicine Hat (from Jan. 8).

Two games were moved to March 23: Edmonton’s visit to Medicine Hat (from Jan. 9) and Vancouver’s trip to Kamloops (from Jan. 8).

Moose Jaw’s game in Winnipeg originally scheduled for Jan. 3 will now be on March 29.