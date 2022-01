Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men they say are responsible for a break and enter on Colborne Street in December.

Police say the suspects stole copper pipe from a laundry room, causing approximately $3,000 worth of damage in the process.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Andrew Wilby.

