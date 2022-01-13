Menu

Crime

Police investigate counterfeit $2 coins used at store in eastern Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 7:13 am
Counterfeit $2 coins. View image in full screen
Counterfeit $2 coins. Provided / Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating the use of fake toonies to pay for items at a store east of Ottawa.

Police said a store on Regent Street in the Town of Hawkesbury reported the coins at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators determined counterfeit $2 coins were used to purchase items.

Photos released by the OPP show the fake toonies with the wording “Z DOLLARD” on one side of the coin.

The pictures of Queen Elizabeth II on the “heads” side and of the polar bear on the “tails” side also do not match what is seen on a real toonie.

Read more: Police issue warning after fake money found on street of small southern Ontario town

“The OPP would like everyone to be aware of this and to be vigilant in assuring they do not fall victim to this fraud,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

